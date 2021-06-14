Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the May 13th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BACHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

BACHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 925,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.624 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

