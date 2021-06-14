Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.33 ($29.80).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €22.01 ($25.89) on Friday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €22.78 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.57.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

