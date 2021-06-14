Barclays Increases Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 600

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 565.09 ($7.38).

LON AUTO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 630 ($8.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,706,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,524. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.99. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 631.20 ($8.25). The firm has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

