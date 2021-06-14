Barclays Increases Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Price Target to GBX 140

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Funding Circle stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 161 ($2.10). The stock had a trading volume of 118,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.20. Funding Circle has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £572.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

In related news, insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,294 shares of company stock valued at $230,124.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

