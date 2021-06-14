Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

BBSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.42. 31,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

