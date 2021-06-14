Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.25

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 498327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

