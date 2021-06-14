Berenberg Bank Raises Supreme (LON:SUP) Price Target to GBX 230

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Supreme stock opened at GBX 199.75 ($2.61) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.68. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

