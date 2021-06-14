Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.50% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $163,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

