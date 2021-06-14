Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,427.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,441.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.