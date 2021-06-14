Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 181.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,311,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,966,000.

ICLN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 197,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,010. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

