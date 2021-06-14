Berger Financial Group Inc Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,213 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 4.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $20,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. 14,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

