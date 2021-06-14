Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.04 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $140.15. 90,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

