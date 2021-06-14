Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.0% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.23. 16,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,420. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

