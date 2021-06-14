Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,476 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,974. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $61.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66.

