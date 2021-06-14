Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BERY stock opened at $67.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

