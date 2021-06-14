Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,348,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the May 13th total of 5,716,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:BZQIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.21.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.