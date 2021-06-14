BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.39

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 163678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BGC Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

