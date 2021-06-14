BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 5.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $225.88 and last traded at $225.88. 14,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,517,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

