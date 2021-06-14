BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 5.3%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $225.88 and last traded at $225.88. 14,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,517,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.55.
Several research firms have recently commented on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.
The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
