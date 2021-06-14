Bitzeny (ZNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $153,980.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00424071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

