Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

BKH opened at $69.67 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.