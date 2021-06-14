BlackRock Inc. Has $181.98 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $181,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $894.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.13. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

