BlackRock Inc. Has $199.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $199,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,345,079 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $264.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

