BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $191,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $680,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

