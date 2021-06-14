BlackRock Inc. Purchases 151,819 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of MGE Energy worth $201,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in MGE Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $76.73 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

