BlackRock Inc. Purchases 26,014 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.41% of Armstrong World Industries worth $190,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $100,370,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

