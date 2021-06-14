BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,465,585 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $184,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 200.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 113.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

