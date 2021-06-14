BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MHN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,998. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.