BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 14,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,051. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

