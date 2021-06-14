BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 67.4% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 14,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,051. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
