Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 1,975 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.27.

NYSE SPOT traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $248.11. 14,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $177.27 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

