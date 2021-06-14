Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.52. 161,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,616,352. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $577.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

