Bonded Finance (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and $80,820.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00023348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.00796395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.88 or 0.07935714 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

