Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $10.94 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.94 or 0.00027272 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $654,522.91 and approximately $12,798.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

