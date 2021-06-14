BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $39.17 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $374.44 or 0.00951185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,608 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

