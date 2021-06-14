Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 166 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $74.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

