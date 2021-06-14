Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

