Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $103.40 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

