Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $260,000 in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.20 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.89.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

