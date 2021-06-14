Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 822 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $34.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

