BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report sales of $6.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $27.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.40 million to $34.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 84,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,030. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a P/E ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.