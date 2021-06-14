Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAK. Scotiabank cut Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAK opened at $22.48 on Friday. Braskem has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

