Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of NewMarket at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 0.4% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NewMarket by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket stock opened at $336.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $332.02 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 34.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

