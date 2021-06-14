Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

