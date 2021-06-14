Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $2.61 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA stock opened at $857.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $854.82. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

