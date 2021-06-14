Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.96

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 16757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $2,639,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 345,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $2,639,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $3,203,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

