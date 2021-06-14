Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

BWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

