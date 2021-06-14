Brokerages Anticipate OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

