Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.15. APA posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,834. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.10, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

