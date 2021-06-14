Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in LivePerson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

