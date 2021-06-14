Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 164,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,347,097. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

