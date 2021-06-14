Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Teradata by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.75 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

